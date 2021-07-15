Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 730.50 ($9.54). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 730.50 ($9.54), with a volume of 193,893 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,643.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

