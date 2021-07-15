Mark Nunneley Sells 67,641 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $405,846.00.

AHT stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,996,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.