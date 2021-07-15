Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

