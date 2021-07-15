Marie A. Ffolkes Sells 3,186 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

