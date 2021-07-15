Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

