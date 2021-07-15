Mandy J. Fields Sells 39,824 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 39,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.40.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

