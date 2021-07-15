Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.