Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.75

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$106.75 and last traded at C$106.75, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$106.16.

MEQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$986.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.40.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.