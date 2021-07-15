Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after buying an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,737,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,711,000 after buying an additional 1,073,339 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

