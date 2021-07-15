Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,827 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

