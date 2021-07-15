Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $146.87 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

