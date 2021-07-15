Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

