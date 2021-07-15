Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $459.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

