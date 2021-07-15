Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $219,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $85.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

