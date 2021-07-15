Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MX. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.