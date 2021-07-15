Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.