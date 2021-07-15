Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $168.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.