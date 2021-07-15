Lynrock Lake LP Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 0.18% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

