Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

