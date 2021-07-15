Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Up 121.9% in June

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ LKCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Luokung Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 528,324 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

