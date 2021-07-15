Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce sales of $384.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.00 million and the lowest is $379.10 million. Lumentum reported sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 536,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.94.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

