LPL Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,620% compared to the average volume of 105 call options.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

