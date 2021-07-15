LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LiveVox’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $8.78 on Monday. LiveVox has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About LiveVox
