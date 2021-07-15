LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LiveVox’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $8.78 on Monday. LiveVox has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

