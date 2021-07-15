Lionheart Equities, Llc Acquires 185,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc bought 185,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LCAP opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAP. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,732 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,562,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

