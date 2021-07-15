LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFST) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 20th

LifeStance Health Group’s (NASDAQ:LFST) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 20th. LifeStance Health Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $720,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During LifeStance Health Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

LFST opened at $26.29 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

