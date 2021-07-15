LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 746.3% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LSAQ remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSAQ. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

