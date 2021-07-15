Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

