Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff Acquires 45,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Shares of TSE:LGD traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.29. 46,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,168. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

