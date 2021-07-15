Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.09.
A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
