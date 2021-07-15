Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

