Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

LBRDK stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.20. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $129.69 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

