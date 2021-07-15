LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

