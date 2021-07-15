LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $10.05 on Monday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

