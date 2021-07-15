Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

