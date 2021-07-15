Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-$12.70 EPS.

LII opened at $310.41 on Thursday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $239.25 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.18.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

