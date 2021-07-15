Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.100-$12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.10-$12.70 EPS.
LII opened at $310.41 on Thursday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $239.25 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.63.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.18.
In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
