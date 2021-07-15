Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LLESY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19.
About Lendlease Group
