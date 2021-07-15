Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LLESY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

