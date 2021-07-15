Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $88.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 170.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMND opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.28. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

