Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE LEG opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

