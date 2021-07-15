Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 483.3% in June

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBUY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 60,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,992. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.