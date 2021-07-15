Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 483.3% in June

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBUY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 60,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,992. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
