Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $257,302.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00149202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.82 or 1.00150691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00989703 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

