LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of LCII traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.53. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

