Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

