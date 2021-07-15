Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 397,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

