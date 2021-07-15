Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,480 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

