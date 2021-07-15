Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,663 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in REV Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $15.94 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several analysts have commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

