Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,003 shares of company stock worth $10,364,912. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

