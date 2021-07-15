Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

