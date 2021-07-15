Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULH. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 57.4% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

