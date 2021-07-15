Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HVT opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

