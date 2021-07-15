Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

