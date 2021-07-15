Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.